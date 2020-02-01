The popular History Channel documentary series 'American Pickers' will be picking through collections in California in March, and is looking for your valuable antiques.
As the show's experts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz hit the back roads from coast to coast, they are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. They hunt for America’s most valuable antiques and are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
The Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
You have free articles remaining.
The show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878.
Wolfe and Fritz only pick private collections, which excludes stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.