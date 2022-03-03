Hearts and Hands Preschool is the fabric of Calistoga community

Calistogan Carrie Domogalla remembers seeing two little boys sitting next to each other talking, one in English, the other in Spanish.

“I listened and I realized they were changing off languages,” Domogalla said. “I was so bowled over, watching them bond at 4 years old. My hope is that when they go on as adults, they’ll remember that and still be friends.” One of the boys was Hispanic, the other was not.

Domogalla is a long-time member of Calistoga’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and serves on the board of directors of Hearts and Hands Preschool, which is housed in the church’s parish hall. She also volunteers at the preschool. “That’s what we need on this Earth, for everyone to be friends, regardless of skin color or nationality or religion or anything else,” Domogalla said recently. “The only way we’re going to survive is to help each other.”

Today, after its founding 18 years ago, Hearts and Hands Preschool has an enrollment of 13, ranging in age from 2 years, 9 months old through age 5. That’s about half their normal enrollment, in great part because of COVID-19’s impact on families.

Millie Pease, co-founder of Hearts and Hands Preschool with her husband, Bill, said families are being “very cautious about their little ones and if they can have a child stay home with a relative, with grandma, then I think that’s what’s going on.”

Bill agrees. Calistoga families, likes others throughout Napa County, are adapting to having less money to spend today than before.

“Most families (who send their toddlers to the preschool) are not high-income people and may be affected by the same issues affecting restaurants and service industries, where they are making choices between paying tuition and working and not paying tuition and not working,” he said.

Although Hearts and Hands Preschool offers 50 percent tuition, families still have come up with some money.

“Anywhere they take the child, they have to pay for childcare, but here they get really qualified teachers and a long day,” Millie Pease said. The Peases, driving forces behind the Hearts and Hands Preschool, are Calistoga residents and members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The cost of tuition ranges from $351 for a child to attend preschool three days a week to $900 a month for five days. The day begins at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. with multiple activities throughout the day. Recently, a group of children made Valentine's Day cards in the classroom and then walked downtown to mail them.

Denise Benner has been the preschool director for the past 11 years. Joining her are lead teacher Sarah Reim and three other teachers, Yoanna Contreras, Rosalinda Ramirez and Maura Gonzalez. In her 11 years as director Benner said, “We have really built a quality teaching team and staff,” adding that in the past eight years, it has become a stable teaching team.

“We are so fortunate to have the majority of the teachers local Calistoga residents and bilingual. The majority of the population we serve are dual-language learners and this is huge,” she said. “Anybody in the childcare industry will understand the critical need for quality Early Childhood Educators who can speak in the primary language of the children they’re serving.”

With an enrollment of 13, things are picking up; in January three more children enrolled.

“This is the time of year that parents are thinking that kindergarten is coming and my child really needs some exposure to what it looks like. So, every year, we see more interest,” Benner said.

What does it mean for a toddler to attend preschool? Benner said they are seeing an even greater need than before.

“Any kindergarten teacher will acknowledge the single greatest skill a child needs going into kindergarten is being able to problem solve,” which includes being able to transition through routine, to sit and pay attention and to work with others, the director said.

It’s these emotional and social skills that children cannot learn being isolated or with little interaction with other children. In a large family or an extended one, children naturally learn these skills from the adults in their lives. But without that interaction and learning, the transition from home to kindergarten can be traumatizing, Benner said.

Preschool then teaches children the skills they need to transition to kindergarten and, in a sense, mimics what they will be exposed to in kindergarten.

For Carolyn Czapleski, the relationship between St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and Hearts and Hands Preschool is symbiotic.

“We help them with renting our parish hall and we get so much energy from the little kids who are going there,” said Czapleski, who is senior warden of the church’s Mission Committee, the leadership group. “I have met preschool graduates, who are now 18 or 19 years old and they talk about Hearts and Hands and what it meant to them at 3 and 4 years old. To me, from St. Luke’s perspective, we will just continue on with that relationship.”

The rent the church receives from the preschool helps pay its operating costs, including the salary of the Rev. William “Father Mac” McIlmoyl, the church’s priest-in-partnership.

At times, church members help the preschool by donating at different times of the year and attending fundraisers, including two drive-by dinners last year. Also in 2021, the Mission Committee forgave monthly rent at times because of the pandemic’s impacts. The relationship between the two is a “minute perspective of what Calistoga is like,” Czapleski said. “It is our church but it is also our community and it’s the growth of our community.”

Preschool built

In the summer of 2003, a secretary at Madrigal Vineyards, where Bill Pease worked, told Bill that a Calistoga daycare/preschool was closing and said that a group of women who also worked at Madrigal, would have no place to take their children during the day. She asked Pease if he could talk to St. Luke’s to see if they could open a preschool there.

Millie Pease picks up the story: Bill approached the leadership at St. Luke’s and told them Calistoga needed a preschool. It was to be in the church’s parish hall, which was used for regular lunches and an occasional dinner. The parish hall is next to the church kitchen, which was a plus.

“We figured it would be good for the church and as the congregation aged, there just weren’t enough women to cook the meals,” Millie said.

Cathy Keag, a church and preschool board member, said a churchwide vote was held to approve the conversion of the parish hall to a preschool. The whole church was invited to a meeting in the parish hall. At a Sunday service leading up to the meeting, Bill Pease served at the altar, and as the service ended he stood at the church’s double doors, stretched out his arms and wouldn’t let anyone leave. Keag said he told everyone: “You all are going to that meeting.”

The church membership voted to turn the parish hall into the preschool, formed a board of directors headed by St. Luke’s Pastor Bill Rontani, and voted to borrow $100,000 for interior improvements. Outside, a play structure was installed and Pease and his sons built a wrought-iron fence around the outside yard to protect the children. The loan also paid for the recruitment and hiring of a director.

Many of the church members put up bridge loans, which they later forgave, Millie Pease said. The school opened with one student on May 6, 2004. By June 17, the board minutes stated there were 10 students and Pease said by summer 2005, there were 25 students, a full-time director, two teachers, a part-time teacher and part-time bookkeeper.

Community support

It's not all been smooth sailing for Hearts and Hands Preschool. During the 2009 recession, Pease said the enrollment “really dropped” to just six children.

“So, it was nip and tuck, but we kept it open,” she said. Pease, who had just retired after 25 years as a high school teacher in Middletown, volunteered at the preschool four hours a day, five days a week in addition to serving on the preschool board, a position she has held since 2004. “We are actually licensed for 30 children, but we have felt that 24 or 25 is where you do a quality job,” she said. “That’s where we keep it. We haven’t turned people away; we’ve always managed to accommodate them. Most of the children use (50 percent) scholarships and we always have some who are full pay.”

Director Benner said she believes Hearts and Hands is the only Napa County private preschool that offers scholarships, funded by community and business donations and proceeds from fundraising events. Benner adds she is a member of a preschool directors round table for the county, which meets once a month. The group shares information and when she asks about scholarships, she’s told no one offers scholarships, because they can’t afford them, not even 50 percent scholarships. “That’s what so special about the Calistoga community, they are so committed to excellence in education from birth through high school, that they support education. That is the only reason we’ve been so successful and remain open.”

Calistoga’s strong base of individual, corporate and business support is legendary and in the past year grants were received from the Soroptimists, Community Chest, City of Calistoga, Northern California Episcopal Community Services, Community Projects and St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church. Individual donations included 110 barbecue dinners sold in May during a drive-by dinner and additional donations from another drive-by dinner during massive October rains.

Keag said the preschool board “does a lot of fundraising” either selling raffle tickets or offering drive-by dinners. “Wineries and parents in the area are so generous, we would raffle off these marvelous tastings with wine and everything else.”

During a drive-by Oktoberfest dinner, which happened to be the weekend of a massive downpour, Keag said a group was handing out prepaid meals at Lincoln Avenue Brewing.

“We had wine donated, so we gave bottles of wine and Bella Bakery gave us a deal on cookies. We had high school kids, parents and board members out there in the pouring rain, handing these out and getting them to people. It was a lot of fun and we managed to make some money.”

The school’s annual budget traditionally is $260,000, which varies a little bit depending on enrollment. Benner estimates 30 percent, or $78,000, is from donations. Currently the preschool board, headed by co-presidents Stephanie Duff-Ericksen and Jeanne McCann-Baswell, is working with a strategic risk management person “to tighten up our planning and our forward-looking plans for finances,” Benner said.

“We are looking at really drilling down into exactly what our direct operating costs are, our indirect costs and where our funding is coming from, so that we can better inform those who are funding us,” Benner said.

Keag said, “I believe our greatest mission to our town and to the community is the children that come out of that school. They are just darling. I have worked in the classroom as a volunteer. The parents are so nice and the children are just a kick. Even if they come in with no English, by the time they graduate, they are ready for kindergarten.”

Editor’s Note: Stoneberg is the former editor of the St. Helena Star, a journalist and freelance writer.