Hearts & Hands preschoolers ace new food recycling program

As future caretakers of our environment, Hearts & Hands preschoolers are off to a good start, learning to master the new task of separating food scraps into the appropriate trash bin.

On July 1, Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling (UVD&R) instituted a new curbside composting program for Upvalley residents to put all food and food-soiled paper in the green compost bin, for its curbside composting program.

Standing in line and taking turns on July 7, students at Hearts & Hands readily participated in the task of putting food scraps in the appropriate bin.

To help residents begin composting, UVD&R will provide all residential customers with a kitchen compost pail starting in July. The pails will be delivered over the next few months with pick-up options available as well.

Climate change is a global problem that has already had a big impact on our planet. It's important for kids to understand climate change and what they can do to help. Encourage your child to explore nature and the environment around them. This can be done by going on nature walks as a family, or to science museums to learn more about the environment. Asking kids questions about the world around them will inspire them to observe things and ask their own questions. Answer their questions about climate change and the environment honestly, but don’t scare them. Tell them about the ways we have helped tackle the problem so far, like how the hole in the ozone layer is closing. Lead by example and try your best to be eco-friendly. A great place to start is by cutting out single-use plastic. Try to make sustainable activities fun for kids. You could make a compost bin, or plant some bee-friendly flowers with them. Making art out of recyclable materials is another fun and sustainable activity that kids would love

