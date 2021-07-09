Hearts & Hands preschoolers ace new food recycling program

As future caretakers of our environment, Hearts & Hands preschoolers are off to a good start, learning to master the new task of separating food scraps into the appropriate trash bin.

On July 1, Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling (UVD&R) instituted a new curbside composting program for Upvalley residents to put all food and food-soiled paper in the green compost bin, for its curbside composting program.

Standing in line and taking turns on July 7, students at Hearts & Hands readily participated in the task of putting food scraps in the appropriate bin.

To help residents begin composting, UVD&R will provide all residential customers with a kitchen compost pail starting in July. The pails will be delivered over the next few months with pick-up options available as well.