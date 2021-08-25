'Her Story in America' opens at the White Barn

“It’s hard to think of an election today without acknowledging the women’s vote,” Garden said, noting that politicians court women as a voting bloc, and women reward them with their high turnout rate. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 68 percent of women eligible to vote in 2020 did so, compared with 65 percent of men. “Women are a force at the polls,” Garden said.

It hasn’t always been this way. With the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, women gained the right to vote across the United States — 133 years after the U.S. Constitution was signed.

A full list of artists and the women they chose to represent can be found at www.herstoryinamerica.org. Some local artists in “Her story in America” shared their thoughts about the women who inspired their portraits.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Artist and illustrator Beth Whybrow Leeds chose Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lawyer, jurist and the second female to be appointed to the US Supreme Court.

“I admire her integrity and her perseverance as well as her mighty intelligence,” Whybrow Leeds said. “Because RGB was female, the path she took in her life was fraught with many obstacles which she never allowed to deter her.