Here's how to participate in Napa Valley's Coastal Cleanup Month

Every walk. Every run. Every hike. Almost every stop at the store.
It is there, starting at me. From the ground.
Why hello: Masks. Gloves. Single use plastic. Cigarette butt. Random something or other.
Just sitting there, littering the ground. Waiting to be picked up, make its way into the storm water drains, eaten by an animal … or?
Where has this increase in litter come from? People are finding their escape from the realities of COVID-19 in the outdoors, but with their relief, an increase in trash is now plaguing the streets.
A sad side effect I certainly don’t understand. You don’t trash your own bed, do you? I know I am preaching to the choir for those reading this article and none of you have littered … but it is a concept I cannot get my brain wrapped around.
That being said, Coastal Cleanup MONTH couldn’t have come sooner (well, in reality, anytime since end of March would have been good.). All of September is dedicated to cleaning up our neighborhoods!
Usually Coastal Cleanup is a one-day Saturday event in September, hosted by Napa RCD, uniting the community to come together and clean the public spaces of communities. Napa usually has 13 sites throughout the entire County, with last year alone having over 500 people join in to make Napa Clean!
With COVID-19 social distancing restrictions on group gatherings, it has pivoted from being a one big weekend cleanup to all of the month of September – highlighting Saturdays specifically, but you don’t have to do it on that day – and it is obvious that we need it (case demonstrated above).
So, what can you do? Grab your family or housemates (or whoever may be in your bubble) and clean up your neighborhood, a park you enjoy, or a favorite place you like to go to – or all three! Just remember to follow COVID guidelines and avoid large groups, wear a mask, and use either reusable gloves (and wash them afterwards) or disposable gloves and landfill them!
Napa RCD is also asking for you to report your findings either using an app called CleanSwell or emailing Ashley@naparcd.org. You can also contact Ashley if you’d like to borrow a bucket or grabber. If you find large item things that you cannot transport, like a mattress or sofa, you can go online to naparcd.org/cleanup2020 to find resources to have it picked up free of charge.
So when you are bored and not sure what to do or feel guilty for watching that third hour of Netflix, go outside and clean up your neighborhood. Our neighborhood. Our community. And remember, if you are taking it back home – sort it out.
If you collected beer bottles or soda cans, make sure they go into the recycling (if easy to do).
Watch out for hornets – their sting is no joke! A story for another time.
