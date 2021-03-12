A historical home in Napa Valley known as the Ink House — where Elvis Presley stayed during the filming of "Wild in the Country" in 1960 — is on the market for $6.95 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

The stunning property at 1575 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, is the former home of early Napa Valley settler and agriculturist Theron Ink. Updated with an amazing interior design and beautiful renovation in 2017 by celebrated architect Howard Backen, the property is currently home to a luxurious boutique inn.

The two-story Italianate house, built in 1885, spans 4,660 square feet with six bedrooms and eight-plus bathrooms on a 1.23-acre lot. The price tag includes the home's furniture and artwork, according to a Compass representative.

"The Ink House is for those who appreciate the intersection of luxury, history and world class design," according to listing agent Bart Moore of Compass. "The interior spaces of the home combine Italian elegance, wine country style and gracious hospitality. Each light drenched, exquisitely appointed room offers breathtaking vineyard vistas; especially the top level lounge."

The estate's main level includes a gourmet kitchen, gym, office and large handicap-accessible bedroom suite. A wrap-around porch heads down to meandering pathways and rows of hydrangeas, mulberry trees and majestic oaks. The outdoors features the original barn, an expansive lawn, fire pit, lounge areas, fountains and a pergola with adjacent bocce ball court.

Theron Ink arrived in California from the Midwest in search of gold. He purchased the property, known as Helios Ranch, in 1878, according to the Ink House inn. In 1985, Helios Ranch was recognized by the National Park Service and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1960, Elvis Presley stayed at the house during the filming of "Wild in the Country." The inn features a suite known as "The Elvis Room."

The Napa Register in 2007 interviewed two women who traveled from Vallejo to get the King's autograph and found that the news of his stay had spread far and wide.

"The line was at least a mile long, with people waiting to get a look at Elvis and get his autograph," Nona Alessio told the newspaper.

