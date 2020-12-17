Holiday gift ideas: Last-minute shopping in Calistoga

Why is it that the holidays always seem to creep up so quickly? One minute we’re enjoying sunny, balmy days, and the next it’s gray and chilly and mid-December! Especially this year when the months have blurred together even more than usual, Hanukkah is already here, and Christmas is around the corner.

Avoiding crowds during the pandemic is of utmost importance, but if you still have last-minute holiday shopping to do, there are plenty of unique, fun gifts available from shops right here in Calistoga, ready to wrap and give with no shipping fees. Especially now, supporting our local merchants is the least we can do. Our smaller stores are never crowded, and hand sanitizer is abundant. Take a stroll up and down Lincoln, admire the holiday windows, and finish up your shopping.