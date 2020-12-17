Holiday gift ideas: Last-minute shopping in Calistoga

Why is it that the holidays always seem to creep up so quickly? One minute we’re enjoying sunny, balmy days, and the next it’s gray and chilly and mid-December! Especially this year when the months have blurred together even more than usual, Hanukkah is already here, and Christmas is around the corner.
Avoiding crowds during the pandemic is of utmost importance, but if you still have last-minute holiday shopping to do, there are plenty of unique, fun gifts available from shops right here in Calistoga, ready to wrap and give with no shipping fees. Especially now, supporting our local merchants is the least we can do. Our smaller stores are never crowded, and hand sanitizer is abundant. Take a stroll up and down Lincoln, admire the holiday windows, and finish up your shopping.
Blackbird of Calistoga and Picayune Cellars both offer a wide range of items to please men, women, and even kids, from high-end gadgets and kitchenware to ornaments, jewelry, socks, masks, and other stocking stuffer ideas. At Blackbird you’ll find luxurious hand and body lotions, lip balms, locally made and imported soaps, and almost everything you need for entertaining (someday), including wooden salad bowls and wood and marble cheese boards, coasters, placemats and napkins, and exquisite glassware. If you know someone who can’t live without their morning coffee, think about indulging their habit with a stainless-steel pour-over kettle and glass drip coffee maker. There are also adorable cozy stuffed animals to make please the little ones.
Stop by Picayune for that special bottle of wine to give to share, but take the time to browse through the store’s delightful assortment of specialty socks for men and women, unique blue glassware, knife sets of every style, wine stoppers, and colorful scarves, tea towels, and tablecloths. Much of what you’ll find at Picayune is from France, as its owner Claire Ducrocq Weinkauf is French, like the Mistral line of men’s soaps and grooming products made in the south of France. The shop also carries high-end wool native-American blankets and hand-crafted jewelry.
To create a festive holiday table or to brighten up a room, check out Vintage Treehouse, Rags to Riches, and Calistoga Country Antiques. Vintage Treehouse boasts one-of-a-kind, retro collection of colorful Christmas wreaths, ornaments, and tchotchkes like nutcrackers. And if you’re shopping for someone who has eclectic taste in home décor, you will find bright Pyrex cookware, vintage china and tea sets, and candlesticks, and 1960s fondue pots and crock pots, just to name a few. The store is also selling fresh pine wreaths.
Check out Ace Hardware for the handyperson on your list, for a selection of tools, and items handy for when the power goes out, like a battery operated lantern.
For fashionistas, there are a variety of options like Rove Boutique and West of Poppy, each of which offer a stylish array of sweaters, dresses, jeans, shoes and boots, and other clothing as well as pretty not-too-pricey jewelry and adorable handmade ornaments. Colorful cotton masks in several sizes are available, too. North Star, at the other end of Lincoln Avenue, also has a great selection of women’s apparel, with stylish sweaters and fun jewelry, from casual to dressy.
Mad Mod shop is the place for vintage-inspired looks like cardigan sweaters and dresses in jewel tones and even swimsuits for those eventual visits to local spas or even that long-awaited beachy getaway. The Mad Dressmaker offers a made-to-order design collection sold exclusively at the shop, along with cotton masks in over 75 different prints.
Chateau St. Shirts offers cute, casual separates with a fashion-forward appeal. This is the place to come to buy a luxurious sweater, fleece-lined-jacket, or form-fitting yet stretchy jeans. If you know someone who loves Ugg boots and slippers, you’ll find them here. You can also find pendants and other accessories, and of course, tee-shirts for men and women.
It would be hard not to find a gift for everyone on your list at Copperfield’s Bookstore. There are the latest novels, memoirs, cookbooks, and books about everything from history, current events, spirituality, travel, and even witchcraft and tarot, but there are also plenty of stocking stuffer goodies, too. Candles, soaps, jewelry, games, puzzles, tea towels, and mugs and bowls are just a few ideas. And if you’re shopping for children, there are books for every age and an impressive selection of stuffed animals and puppets, science kits, coloring books and art supplies (for adults as well), and arts and crafts kits.
If you have a chocoholic on your list, make an appointment at Earth & Sky Chocolates on Lincoln to find delectable bonbons made using European techniques and featuring locally sourced ingredients like wildflower honey, fruit jams, and locally distilled whiskey and beer. Call (707) 341-0410 to make an appointment.
And wine is always a good idea for a local gift for those vino aficionados you know. All of Calistoga’s many tasting rooms sell wine by the bottle or case, and most offer shipping. Calistoga Wine Stop on Lincoln is a one-stop destination for Napa and Sonoma wines and vintages from small producers you won’t find elsewhere. The staff is happy to help you select a wine to suit your giftee’s taste and can ship anywhere in the world.
Another easy present to give and one that will really help out our local restaurants and business is a gift card or cards that be used right away or saved until restrictions ease. So, you still have lots of time to get your shopping done right here in town so you can relax and enjoy a happy holiday!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!