Holiday spirit endures with Calistoga Christmas Dinner

Friends and neighbors were not able to gather in person at the annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner again this year, but in the true Calistoga spirit, plentiful and delicious dinners were still served to the community.
Thanks to the City, the Parks & Recreation Department and many volunteers and donors, the 38th annual event was carried on in the tradition of providing a free Christmas dinner to residents on Dec. 25.
In all, about 130 dinners were either delivered or picked up from the Boys & Girls' Club’s kitchen.
Parks & Rec Director Rachel Melick, her mother, Peggy, and fiancé Tom Stepp were responsible for the organization and distribution logistics.
“It was a real family effort,” Stepp said.
Dinner included ham, barbecue turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Food for the dinner was donated by Buster’s Southern BBQ, Cal Mart, Solage Calistoga, and the Four Seasons Resort. Monetary donations were also made.
Volunteers Darlene Leffler, Bev and Jim Barnes, Cathy and Steve Prevost, Michael Bianco, Bill Fraboni, Mike Ernst and Anne Ward Ernst also helped make the occasion a success.
Check out highlights from the Calistoga Tractor Parade. Video by Tim Carl.
Video by Tim Carl
Photos: Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2021
The return of Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade down Lincoln Avenue delighted thousands on Dec. 4.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Calistoga Fire Department crew outdid themselves decorating their rigs for the 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Lori Cantrell of the Calistoga Post Office wowed the Lighted Tractor Parade crowd in another stunning costume this year.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Soroptimist International of Calistoga club has been making a difference in the lives of women and girls in Calistoga since 1956. On Dec. 4, they also made a grand entry in the Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Vineyard owners pulled out all the stops decorating tractors old and new for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga's Romeo Vineyards & Cellars in made a spectacular splash in this year's Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 4.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Holiday Village.
Carolers dressed in Dickens-era costumes regaled the crowd at Calistoga's 2021 Holiday Village.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Treats and delights at the Calistoga Christmas Faire in Pioneer Park featured live music, food, wine, art, specialty goods for sale, pet adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers and so much more.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Calistoga Junior-Senior High School Band regaled the crowd with holiday tunes as part of Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Fifty big rigs and small rigs were decked to the hilt for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Residents and visitors lined Calistoga's Lincoln Avenue Dec. 4 in anticipation of the Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga Fire Department crewmembers enjoyed the lighter side of their job in helping celebrated the holidays in 2021's Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Santa Claus might have gotten into the eggnog before Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade, but got a lift and made an appearance all the same.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Thousands of excited onlookers gathered along Lincoln Avenue for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Colors, costumes, and lights galore
—even from a cement mixer —delighted the crowd at Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Dancing gingerbread men mixed it up during Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 4 with a message to "Compost your cookies."
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
This year 50 entries delighted onlookers in Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Vine Bus, operated by Napa Valley Transportation Authority, got into the action wishing everyone happy holidays in Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Napa Valley's Silver Oak Winery decked out a tractor and created a replica of their iconic water tower for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The crew and family members from the St. Helena Fire Department joined the festivities at Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
