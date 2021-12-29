Holiday spirit endures with Calistoga Christmas Dinner

Friends and neighbors were not able to gather in person at the annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner again this year, but in the true Calistoga spirit, plentiful and delicious dinners were still served to the community.

Thanks to the City, the Parks & Recreation Department and many volunteers and donors, the 38th annual event was carried on in the tradition of providing a free Christmas dinner to residents on Dec. 25.

In all, about 130 dinners were either delivered or picked up from the Boys & Girls' Club’s kitchen.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Parks & Rec Director Rachel Melick, her mother, Peggy, and fiancé Tom Stepp were responsible for the organization and distribution logistics.

“It was a real family effort,” Stepp said.

Dinner included ham, barbecue turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Food for the dinner was donated by Buster’s Southern BBQ, Cal Mart, Solage Calistoga, and the Four Seasons Resort. Monetary donations were also made.

Volunteers Darlene Leffler, Bev and Jim Barnes, Cathy and Steve Prevost, Michael Bianco, Bill Fraboni, Mike Ernst and Anne Ward Ernst also helped make the occasion a success.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.