Holiday spirit endures with Calistoga Christmas Dinner

Calistoga Christmas Dinner

Calistoga Parks & Recreation Director Rachel Melick, right, coordinated the Community Christmas Dinner with help from Darlene Leffler, Tom Stepp, and many other volunteers.

 Cynthia Sweeney photo

Friends and neighbors were not able to gather in person at the annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner again this year, but in the true Calistoga spirit, plentiful and delicious dinners were still served to the community.

Thanks to the City, the Parks & Recreation Department and many volunteers and donors, the 38th annual event was carried on in the tradition of providing a free Christmas dinner to residents on Dec. 25.

In all, about 130 dinners were either delivered or picked up from the Boys & Girls' Club’s kitchen.

Parks & Rec Director Rachel Melick, her mother, Peggy, and fiancé Tom Stepp were responsible for the organization and distribution logistics.

“It was a real family effort,” Stepp said.

Dinner included ham, barbecue turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Food for the dinner was donated by Buster’s Southern BBQ, Cal Mart, Solage Calistoga, and the Four Seasons Resort. Monetary donations were also made.

Volunteers Darlene Leffler, Bev and Jim Barnes, Cathy and Steve Prevost, Michael Bianco, Bill Fraboni, Mike Ernst and Anne Ward Ernst also helped make the occasion a success. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

