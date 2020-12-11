 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday 'ugly sweater' ornament kits to-go from Calistoga Art Center

Holiday 'ugly sweater' ornament kits to-go from Calistoga Art Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Ugly sweaters

Calistoga Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Calistoga Art Center to provide a holiday-themed craft for kids and adults to embrace the holiday spirit. Each kit contains supplies to create four ugly sweater ornaments. All you need are scissors and glue.

Sign up early for your kit at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com

Kits can be picked up (drive-thru only) from 3 to 4 p.m., Dec. 16 and Dec. 18 at the Calistoga Community Pool. 

WATCH NOW: HOLIDAY DECORATIONS WILL MAKE YOU FEEL HAPPY

SEE NOW: HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS IN NAPA VALLEY 2020

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News