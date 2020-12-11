Holiday 'ugly sweater' ornament kits to-go from Calistoga Art Center

Calistoga Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Calistoga Art Center to provide a holiday-themed craft for kids and adults to embrace the holiday spirit. Each kit contains supplies to create four ugly sweater ornaments. All you need are scissors and glue.

Sign up early for your kit at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com

Kits can be picked up (drive-thru only) from 3 to 4 p.m., Dec. 16 and Dec. 18 at the Calistoga Community Pool.

