Holidays at Home (or at the drive-in)

“First time at the opera?” the masked, gloved man scanning tickets asked.

He was talking to Puck the dog, sitting in the backseat of my Honda, all enthusiasm, apparently, for an outing to the San Francisco Opera at the Drive-In at Fort Mason.

Over the past nine months of Covid-19, Puck has gotten used to having his pack of humans at home and now he seems to think that when we do leave the house, he will ride along.

During 2020, like all the other arts organizations, the San Francisco Opera has been valiantly creating ways to get arts to people and keep artists working. They have been broadcasting free opera performances over their website; the drive-in is their newest idea.

In normal years, they invite opera lovers to Opera at Ballpark for a free, live-streaming a production at San Francisco’s Oracle Park so fans can comfortably experience the magnificence of opera, while eating garlic fries. This year, like so many other events, it was canceled.

But you can, for two weekends view opera at the drive-in. Last weekend it was “La Bohème,” and on the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12, they will show, Puccini’s “Tosca.” with two shows each evening.