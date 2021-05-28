Home from Siberia: St. Helenan's secret odyssey as WWII airman

Except for those war-time heroes who made the headlines, the stories of many of our young men and women who went to war for our country have never been told. Fortunately, the story of Paul Galleron can be recounted due to the donation of his wartime diary to the St. Helena Historical Society and the book “Home from Siberia” by Otis Hays, Jr.
Paul Louis Galleron was the son of French immigrants, Virgile and Angele Galleron, who arrived in the United States in 1918 and settled in Rutherford. When the United States entered into the Second World War on Dec. 11 of 1941, Paul joined the 11th Army Air Force and was sent to an American airbase in the Aleutian Islands. From there, he flew bombing missions over the Kurile Islands which were occupied by the Japanese. When Paul first arrived on Amchitka Island in 1942, the Japanese regularly conducted bombing raids on his air-base.
Paul and the rest of the airmen initially had no shelter or fresh water so they drank orange juice. They lived in tents and camped in holes that they had dug out of the frozen ground. The men had discovered that it was much warmer to bunk below ground than above. Airman Joe Walthall recounted that he had felt lucky as the cook to have the additional warmth of his gasoline stove. There were no trees on the Island, just an abundance of extremely cold weather with ice, snow and fog. The airmen had been told by their commander that they were going to be based on Amchitka Island, “for the long haul.”
In case our American airmen sustained aircraft damage during a bombing mission over the Kurile Islands, they were authorized to make an emergency landing in Petropavlovsk, Siberia. For most of WWII, the Soviet Union was neutral in the war against Japan and international laws of neutrality required Russia to intern any downed airmen until the end of the war. However, immediately after the first Americans landed there in 1942, the U.S. government took the position that our bomber pilots and their crews were highly trained and essential to the war effort. As a result, our government began negotiating with Russia to release our bomber crews. The negotiations were ultimately successful and our American airmen were secretly smuggled out of Siberia.
While some of our airmen were interned for up to thirteen months, the average internment of the 291 airmen from 37 flight crews was five months. An essential part of the deal was that the Russians had to keep our secret. If the Japanese had any hint that Russia had assisted the Americans, it could have provoked Japan to declare war on Russia too. The American government went to great lengths to preserve our secrecy. None of the 291 internees received official recognition of their ordeals until October 1992, when they were granted POW status and awarded POW medals at an 11th Army Air Force reunion banquet.
Paul Galleron, became a part of this story when he flew from the Aleutian Islands to bomb Japan on May 10, 1945. Paul was on his third combat mission with 2nd Lieutenant Richard B. Kleinke. According to the “Flight Navigator,” Officer Smith, this was their third combat mission together and was doomed to fail from the start. Indeed, the rest of the squadron took off while Paul's plane, a B-24 Liberator, waited for fuel tanks to be installed.
Kleinke’s crew included two new members: Sergeant Kenneth J. Need, a photographer, and Staff Sergeant Sam G. Zakoian, a radar man who was described as, “Poor old Zack.” Sergeant Zakoian had just finished his combat tour and was waiting for a flight home when he was assigned to the mission. “We never heard the end of how he should have been home on the South Side of Chicago,” noted Lieutenant Kleinke.
The diary of co-pilot Paul Galleron begins on May 10, 1945: “We took off from our base in the Aleutians, May 10 at four o’clock in the afternoon in a 12 ship formation.”
Their targets were shipping and naval vessels in the straits between the islands of Shumshu and Paramushir. After completing their mission, the squadron regrouped at the south end of Paramushir and departed for the base. However, two of the engines on Paul’s plane had been hit during the mission and both were leaking oil. In spite of the freezing cold air, Tail-Gunner Smith recounts how he looked back at the pilots from his gunner’s position in the airplane’s nose and saw “Paul Galleron stripped to the waist and sweating profusely.”
Paul had determined that they couldn’t make it back to the base so they headed for the Russian coast instead, jettisoning everything they could to lighten the load. They arrived at Petropavlovsk at 22:15, sighted the airfield and began circling, losing altitude as they did so. “Two Russian fighter planes fired a couple bursts in front of us to attract attention and then proceeded to lead us down. We dropped our landing gear and made a landing on the field. The field was very short and we had to use brakes heavily to keep from running off the end.” The crew managed to send a “Landed Safely” message just before they cut their engines. Paul and his crew became one of the last groups of American airmen to be interned in Russia.
At the time of their mission, Russia had renounced the neutrality pact that they had made with Japan. Paul and his crew became one of the last groups of Americans that were held by the Soviet Union. Following protocol, Paul's group surrendered their weapons and equipment. A Russian interpreter named Pavel Trukhachev conveyed the message, “Comrades, my Commanding Officer (CO) extends you his greetings. You are guests of the Russian Government.”
While they were on their way to meet the Russian CO, Paul’s group noticed other American planes on the airfield alongside the Russian planes. And, while they were talking to the CO, they learned that an American B-25 was coming in for a landing. The plane, piloted by Herbert Winter, had been hit while attacking the same ship as Paul’s crew. One crew member on the incoming plane, Paul Wutchic, was unconscious and died almost immediately upon landing. Another crew member, Ernest Stifel, was badly injured and was taken to the hospital by the Russians.
After speaking through sign language and pictures with Russian troops, (a cheery bunch according to Paul Galleron), they were taken by truck to their living quarters, a rough ride of about 15 miles. They then piled their belongings into a horse drawn cart and walked for about a mile to their quarters. This consisted of one room that contained their “sacks” plus a larger room where the Russian officers slept, a kitchen and a dining room. They washed-up in a small hut then went in for a late supper of boiled wheat and bread. The crew then “hit their sacks” — made with boards instead of springs, a grass stuffed mattress with thin sheets and one blanket — in Siberia!
In general, Paul describes a harsh life at the camp, for both American and Russian forces. The meals were from standard Red Army rations. The food staple at all meals was some kind of boiled grain (possibly millet), and bread. For lunch and supper this was accompanied by spam or some kind of soup. At one point, Paul’s comment about the food was, “I can’t look it in the face anymore!” Meat was very rare and Paul describes the men hungrily eyeing a stray pig and wondering what the consequences would be for them if they killed and ate it. One afternoon they spotted some children fishing and later added some variety to their diet by catching fish for themselves. Upon arrival the standard drink was tea but after a few days they were offered vodka and advised to drink a lot of it as it “made you forget about home.”
On his twenty-second day at the camp, June 2, 1945, Paul turned 22 and wrote in his diary, “My third birthday in the Army ... a lot of the boys took off to go fishing this morning. Hope they make-out OK.” Happily, the boys did and dinner that night was a fish-fry around the camp-fire, followed by singing. Paul wrote in his diary, “It was a hell of a good evening.”
A large part of the men’s waking hours were spent chopping wood for fires, not only to cook with, but to heat the boiler so they could take their weekly baths. The Russians gave them clean long underwear afterwards. It took five hours to get the water hot, so they needed a plentiful supply of wood.
“Carl and I chopped wood all day,” Paul comments several times throughout his diary. “Wood chopping also gave me and the men something to do: recreation was limited to playing cards and the occasional film — usually in Russian.”
They held a funeral for the flyer who died and Paul supplied wood to make a fence around his grave. Chopping wood also relieved tension …
American flyers from other disabled planes soon joined them and all were housed in the same room. Paul comments, “Gets kind of strong in here at night.” The fires they built also provided a way to keep warm. The walls of their quarters were un-insulated wood and straw blocks which did nothing to keep out the cold.
May 24: “Snowed last night, and was cold as hell.”
In 1944, the Army’s recommendation that flyers in the north be issued full winter clothing had been accepted but was implemented too late to help the stranded flyers in Siberia. There were other pressures. While Paul’s family had been told that he was safe and had written to him regularly, Paul did not get any of the letters from his mother and father or from his sweetheart until a few days before he left Russia. The men also continued to be disappointed by false reports of their departure. “Guess we don’t leave today ... they just keep giving us excuses.”
Finally, on July 27, the internees (by then there were 52 in all) left Kamchatka on a three-day journey to a camp near Tashkent, Uzbekistan. While they bunked there, the men heard the news that an atomic bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. On Aug. 8, the Russians declared war on Japan. The American ambassador, Averell Harriman, reminded the Russians that there was no further need for secrecy so the Americans could go home as allies. Diplomatic channels were opened and the American military was allowed to make arrangements to fly the men home.
Kleinke’s crew took-off for Tehran, Iran on August 24, 1945. “I’m on crutches now, damn it!” commented Paul, who had gashed his foot a few days earlier. From Tehran, the crew then flew to Casablanca, where they were transferred to a flight to Washington D.C.
On Aug. 31, 1945, the St. Helena Star was able to announce that, “Mrs. Virgil Galleron of Rutherford had received a telegram from her son, Lt. Paul Galleron, announcing that he had arrived in the United States.”
From that moment on joy reigned in the Galleron family. Paul Galleron married his high school sweetheart Alberta Lawson in 1949.
