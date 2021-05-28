Home from Siberia: St. Helenan's secret odyssey as WWII airman

“Carl and I chopped wood all day,” Paul comments several times throughout his diary. “Wood chopping also gave me and the men something to do: recreation was limited to playing cards and the occasional film — usually in Russian.”

They held a funeral for the flyer who died and Paul supplied wood to make a fence around his grave. Chopping wood also relieved tension …

American flyers from other disabled planes soon joined them and all were housed in the same room. Paul comments, “Gets kind of strong in here at night.” The fires they built also provided a way to keep warm. The walls of their quarters were un-insulated wood and straw blocks which did nothing to keep out the cold.

May 24: “Snowed last night, and was cold as hell.”

In 1944, the Army’s recommendation that flyers in the north be issued full winter clothing had been accepted but was implemented too late to help the stranded flyers in Siberia. There were other pressures. While Paul’s family had been told that he was safe and had written to him regularly, Paul did not get any of the letters from his mother and father or from his sweetheart until a few days before he left Russia. The men also continued to be disappointed by false reports of their departure. “Guess we don’t leave today ... they just keep giving us excuses.”