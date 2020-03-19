Home shelter from COVID-19 in this: Calistoga's Mountain Home Ranch estate listed at $10M

A 4-bedroom luxury estate with its own vineyard, pool, and wine cellar is listed for sale in Calistoga for $9,950,000.

The sprawling 12-acre property at 4222 Mountain Home Road comes with several outbuildings including a 4,778-square-foot main residence, 640-square-foot office, a 3-car garage, and a detached one-bedroom guest cottage. 

The custom mountain retreat, built in 2017, features a modern farmhouse with vineyard views, rough stone, marble and neutral wood mixed in with industrial metal and glass.

The home comes with a gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, wine cellar, great room, and formal dining space.

The grounds include vineyards, a bocce court, an organic garden, pool, tennis court, and outdoor kitchen.

In case you're wondering, with $2 million down, payments would be $35,788 per month.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

