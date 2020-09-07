'Hope is the Thing' exhibit at Calistoga's Sofie Contemporary Arts

Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga is pleased to announce the reopening of the gallery with a new exhibition. Hope is the Thing… is running now through Sunday, Nov. 1. Inspired by the beloved Emily Dickinson poem that begins with “Hope is the thing with feathers – that perches in the soul - and sings the tune without the words – and never stops – at all”, the show features a gathering of diverse works by 21 accomplished Bay Area artists, including many from Napa and Sonoma counties.

Many of the artists focus on what is personally relevant for them during these challenging times of pandemic, social distance, economic turmoil, issues of justice, wildfires and other natural disasters and environmental concerns. Broadly ranging in media, approach and subject, the exhibition includes elegant works made from natural and recycled materials, colorful abstract paintings of states of mind, eclectic gatherings of vintage objects and images that evoke a different time and viewpoint, notable historical and culturally significant figures and references, and many innate beauties including birds of all kinds, canvas grounds scattered with flowers, deer, bear and other wild animals, plants, trees and natural places that have not only been more observable and evident than usual, but an essential source of solace as well.