'Hope is the Thing' exhibit at Calistoga's Sofie Contemporary Arts

Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga is pleased to announce the reopening of the gallery with a new exhibition. Hope is the Thing… is running now through Sunday, Nov. 1. Inspired by the beloved Emily Dickinson poem that begins with “Hope is the thing with feathers – that perches in the soul - and sings the tune without the words – and never stops – at all”, the show features a gathering of diverse works by 21 accomplished Bay Area artists, including many from Napa and Sonoma counties.
The invitational juried exhibition includes the following artists: Will Ashford, Lisa Beernsten, Beka Brayer, Monica Bryant, Arminee Chahbazian, Charles de Limur, Sylvia Gonzalez, Terry Holleman, Christine MacDonald, Nick Mancillas, Jann Nunn, Anne Pentland, Todd Pickering, Susan Proehl, Bill Russell, Tony Speirs, Joy Stocksdale, Inez Storer, Susan Stover , Jonah Ward and Keith Wilson.
Many of the artists focus on what is personally relevant for them during these challenging times of pandemic, social distance, economic turmoil, issues of justice, wildfires and other natural disasters and environmental concerns. Broadly ranging in media, approach and subject, the exhibition includes elegant works made from natural and recycled materials, colorful abstract paintings of states of mind, eclectic gatherings of vintage objects and images that evoke a different time and viewpoint, notable historical and culturally significant figures and references, and many innate beauties including birds of all kinds, canvas grounds scattered with flowers, deer, bear and other wild animals, plants, trees and natural places that have not only been more observable and evident than usual, but an essential source of solace as well.
Jan Sofie, gallery director, wanted to assemble a unique perspective on art-making during this exceptional time.
“While talking with many artists over the past difficult months, it became obvious that we were all trying to keep focused on what we really cared about, what really mattered,” Sofie said.
She also noted that many of these conversations centered on the need to continue to make works of art that spoke to beauty, community, hope and also courage.
“Without hope, I don’t think we can muster the courage or grit to change or go forward with what we need to do,” Sofie continued. “There is always intelligence and light even in the most discouraging moments but it takes critical awareness and discipline to manifest it; I think you will see this in the exhibition.”
The gallery is located at 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, and open Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. or by arrangement. For more information, please call 707.942.4231 or email gallery manager Scott Sofie (scott@sofiegallery.com) or gallery director Jan Sofie (jan@sofiegallery.com). Visit www.sofiegallery.com.
