How Napa Valley's Silverado Trail came to be

Silverado Trail did not exist until well into the 20th century.

It did ultimately become a permanent road from Napa up the valley to Calistoga, but it did not happen in 1852. In 1899 the road was marginally passable only as far as St. Helena. In 1921 the Silverado Trail received its moniker, but another two decades passed until completion.

Our story begins in 1852. Seasonal rains had again flooded the main valley road (now Highway 29). It was decided to begin cutting out the age-old Indian trail to the east. This trail itself did not traverse the 30 miles from lower to upper valley, and it could only be cut in short roads, making it unreliable, but it was believed to be the best alternative. The Indian trail was also susceptible to winter floods but was at a slightly higher elevation. The road was narrow dirt and rock but would better assist transportation and commerce, especially for the scores of families anxious for a good mine-find on Mount St. Helena, as well as farmers wanting to take advantage of the area’s rich soil. It became known as “the Old Back Road” or the “East Road.”

Later in the 19th century, the Old Back Road had become a well-traveled route but only went Upvalley as far as Rutherford. The road was interrupted time and again, then would re-begin in another mile or so. By 1899 the road had made its way to St. Helena. (Note: Paved or broken stone sections stopping and starting don’t show up until circa 1936; later maps circa 1940s show the Trail the same all the way to Calistoga.)

Even though the Old Back Road was not a passable thoroughfare from down to upper valley areas, at an April 1921 meeting of the members of the Soda Canyon Farm Center it was decided that a referendum was in order to give the “Old Back Road” a proper name. Farm Centers and district Chambers up and down the valley submitted suggestions and the voting began. Those names included Silverado Trail (which took an early lead), Yajome Road, Valley View Road, East Side Dr., Morning Side Drive, Sunward Way and Foothill Road.

Not all Chambers responded with votes but Calistoga did, per an article in the St. Helena Star onMay 6, 1921: “Our argument in favor of the name Silverado Trail is mainly that almost any other locality could have the other names submitted, but historically the word 'Silverado' seems so associated with our own valley that that name seems to us most appropriate.”

Silverado Trail won the contest hands-down. Results were submitted to the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and on May 27, 1921, the Silverado Trail was born.

The importance of the name Silverado is two-fold. First, the Silverado Mine on the east flank of Mount St. Helena, established 1872, was believed to be so prolific that a town of the same name was being built around the mine area. With stores, homes and hotels, construction was quick and earnest, and the population was estimated at 1,000 inhabitants. Unfortunately the mine panned out for one reason or another and about three years later the town was dismantled piece by piece, its lumber returned to Calistoga for resale and the mine abandoned.

Second, in 1880, Robert Louis Stevenson and his new wife Fanny Osborne traveled to Calistoga to spend their honeymoon. They stayed first at a Brannan cottage at the original Springs grounds (this same cottage is now part of the Sharpsteen Museum).

Wanting to stay longer but unable to afford the $10.00/week, a local merchant suggested they go up onto Mt. St. Helena to camp at the abandoned Silverado Mine. They did so and spent a few weeks on the mountain, traveling up and down, meeting new people and experiencing Calistoga.

Based on this 1880 visit, Stevenson wrote “Silverado Squatters: Sketches from a Californian Mountain,” the book so titled because they were “squatting on the Silverado mine.” RLS later began writing "Treasure Island" in 1881-82 while in Bournemouth, England. Local lore tells us his description of Spy Glass Hill is based upon his reminisces of Mount St. Helena.

Dean Enderlin contributed to this story.