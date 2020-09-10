How to stop wildfires before they start

Although Mills’ crew of trained specialists works in sun and rain, certain conditions can slow them down, as when winds are too strong in dry weather (increasing fire danger), or the forest’s resident mating pair of spotted owls is nesting nearby.

And the crew certainly can’t work when huge wildfires are raging throughout the region. Before the current fires began, Mills’ team had successfully thinned 22 of the 32 designated acres. Even so, “The 22 acres [tended] by SEC are definitely an important part of a shield protecting Angwin right now,” Lecourt said.

“The work we did should help to prevent the fire from carrying at the same speed now that we have the ladder fuels down,” Mills explained. “The goal is to allow for better access to buy more time for fire crews to set up and potentially back-burn before the wildfire reaches the forest.”

Fuels reduction like this is tricky, but Mills said it’s the first and best way to address California’s yearly wildfire crisis. Whether done by restoration crews, or through prescribed burning or grazing — all methods Mills has overseen over the past year in preparation for this fire season — someone has to do the work.

Don Frances writes for Sonoma Ecology Center. He can be reached at don@sonomaecologycenter.org.