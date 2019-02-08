St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street in downtown St. Helena.
Friends and family are invited to enjoy the seasonal cuisine of Chef Nash Cognetti of Tre Posti Events and Catering. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite wine to share – although wine by the bottle will also be available to purchase at the event.
“We’re so excited to present this community event,” said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Susan Dix Lyons. “We wanted to do something special to celebrate who we are as a community, while recognizing the important health benefits of social connection. Partnering with the Chamber to bring our community together to share a meal in our magical downtown just seemed perfect.”
“We hope this event can bring all our neighbors together for a night of fun and great food, celebrating just how special the city of St. Helena is,” said Amy Carabba, CEO of St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
In support of this celebration, Nimbus Arts plans to create two large-scale portico sculptures covered by mosaics that have been hand-crafted by community members of all ages. The first two large-scale porticoes are planned for installation in downtown St. Helena and on the Adventist Health Hospital grounds, both providing a thoughtful monument to represent our community connection.
Guests of the Neighborhood Table must be 21 or older. Tickets are $75 each and go on sale at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19 and can be purchased on the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood- table.