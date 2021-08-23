Jameson Humane’s WineaPAWlooza raises $1.3M for animal care

Jameson Humane, (formerly, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch) raised $1.3 million at their annual fundraiser, WineaPAWlooza, including $300,000 for urgent and critical disaster response items needed through the Fund-A-Need.

The funds were split between three regional volunteer-run organizations, the Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Community Animal Rescue Teams (CART), and the Community Emergency Rescue Team (CERT), managed by Napa County. The three CARTs and CERT came together at Jameson Humane on Aug. 3, to receive the donation.

The Napa CART team was founded in 2016 in response to the Valley Fire in 2015, and the Sonoma and Solano CARTs followed in response to the 2017 fires, with the goal to work safely, quickly and effectively to save human and animals’ lives, impacted by disaster. CART brings together volunteers with a broad range of relevant skills, including veterinary, operations, incident management, volunteer coordination and financial experience.

A common goal between CERT and the three regional CARTs is standardizing protocol for disaster response, not only regionally or statewide, but nationally.

For more information about Jameson Humane and the Regional Disaster Response Center, please visit www.jamesonhumane.org.