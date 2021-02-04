Join Calistoga's Picayune Cellars for Virtual Valentine Bingo

Picayune Cellars will host a Virtual Bingo Event starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. All proceeds will benefit the Calistoga Food Pantry.

It’s not a party without a costume, music, great food, and of course Picayune Wines, so here’s what you need to know:

Tickets are $15 each (use until you win) available at www.picayunecellars.com. Bingo cards will be emailed on Friday morning.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with bingo just for kids, followed at 6 p.m. when everyone is invited to join in for four rounds of bingo.

Special prizes include a Love Attack Big Donor Package; a special drawing for Reserve Picayune Tasting & Indian Springs Pool Pass for two; and a special “drinking” mask and ornament from Mad Mod Shop.

Valentine-themed costumes are requested with a big prize for Best In Show. Costume prize will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. with dancing to follow.