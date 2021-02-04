Join Calistoga's Picayune Cellars for Virtual Valentine Bingo

Picayune Cellars will host a Virtual Bingo Event starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. All proceeds will benefit the Calistoga Food Pantry.
It’s not a party without a costume, music, great food, and of course Picayune Wines, so here’s what you need to know:
Tickets are $15 each (use until you win) available at www.picayunecellars.com. Bingo cards will be emailed on Friday morning.
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with bingo just for kids, followed at 6 p.m. when everyone is invited to join in for four rounds of bingo.
Special prizes include a Love Attack Big Donor Package; a special drawing for Reserve Picayune Tasting & Indian Springs Pool Pass for two; and a special “drinking” mask and ornament from Mad Mod Shop.
Valentine-themed costumes are requested with a big prize for Best In Show. Costume prize will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. with dancing to follow.
Don’t forget to order take out from one of our fabulous Calistoga restaurants to enjoy during the event.
Special Wine Packages will be also be available with 10% of all sales going to #fillthepantry.
