Join Calistoga's St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Hunt

Four leaf clovers, or shamrocks, are said to bring luck to those who find them. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, test your luck and go on the hunt for shamrocks. Fine one, and win a prize.

Beginning March 3, cruise around Calistoga and visit specified locations to hunt for shamrocks, one-foot tall and laminated on card stock. If you find one, give Parks and Recreation a call at (707) 942-2838 to stop by and pick up a prize at the office.

Locations include: the tennis courts courtyard, Calistoga Chamber Welcome Center, the path between Cedar Street and Rancho de Calistoga, Oat Hill Mine Trail Head, Pioneer Cemetery, Pioneer Park, Logvy Park, Fireman’s Park, Heather Oaks Park, and the downtown business district.

Prizes include gift certificates from Bella Bakery, Wine Tasting Passports from the Chamber, and Treasure Box Prizes for youth.

