Join Calistoga's St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Hunt

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Four leaf clovers, or shamrocks, are said to bring luck to those who find them. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, test your luck and go on the hunt for shamrocks. Fine one, and win a prize.
Beginning March 3, cruise around Calistoga and visit specified locations to hunt for shamrocks, one-foot tall and laminated on card stock. If you find one, give Parks and Recreation a call at (707) 942-2838 to stop by and pick up a prize at the office.
Locations include: the tennis courts courtyard, Calistoga Chamber Welcome Center, the path between Cedar Street and Rancho de Calistoga, Oat Hill Mine Trail Head, Pioneer Cemetery, Pioneer Park, Logvy Park, Fireman’s Park, Heather Oaks Park, and the downtown business district.
Prizes include gift certificates from Bella Bakery, Wine Tasting Passports from the Chamber, and Treasure Box Prizes for youth.
WATCH NOW: CELEBRATING NAPA VALLEY'S NATURAL BEAUTY SEE PHOTOS REMEMBERING THE FOURTH OF JULY IN CALISTOGA
Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga broke out the red, white and blue for the 2019 July 4th parade in downtown Calistoga.
Tim Carl photography
Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019
This year’s line-up for the hometown parade had nearly 50 entries, including traditional Ballet Folklorico and roping.
Tim Carl photography
Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019
Fran Campion, left, rides in her 1963 Mercury Comet convertible during the 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade down Lincoln Avenue.
Tim Carl photography
Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019
Fourth of July festivities began with the Annual Calistoga Parade at 11 a.m. downtown. Directly following the parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds opened their gates for a Star-Spangled Social with unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and concert in the sky at dark.
Tim Carl photography
Calistoga Fourth of July 2019
Directly following the July 4th parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds opened at noon for a Star-Spangled Social. Admission included all the carnival rides, games, contests, and fireworks.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Parade lovers pack the sidewalks
Parade lovers pack the sidewalks of downtown Calistoga for the Fourth of July parade. Dozens of folding chairs were placed along the parade route the day before the parade to hold the prime viewing spots.
Tim Carl photo
Calistoga Fourth of July parade
The Safari West truck is decked out in red, white and blue for the annual parade down Lincoln Avenue.
Tim Carl photos
All traditions in the Calistoga Parade on the Fourth
Napa Valley Ballet Folklorica at the Calistoga Parade on the Fourth of July.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Ballet Folklorica wins a first place in the parade
Napa Valley Ballet Folklorica at the Calistoga Parade on the Fourth of July took first place in the Walking Group category.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Enjoying the 4th of July
Two enjoying the Fourth of July Parade in Calistoga.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Folding chairs placed on the sidewalk pre-parade
People set up chairs on the sidewalks of Fair Way, Lincoln Avenue, and Myrtle Street the day before the Fourth of July parade. Some chairs on Myrtle reportedly were set out as early as Sunday night for Tuesday's parade. The parade route normally stages on Cedar Street, but because of construction on Lincoln Avenue Bridge, the staging area was moved to Myrtle.
Anne Ward Ernst, the Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
St. Helena Councilmembers Paul Dohring and Peter White rode along with Calistoga councilmembers Jim Barnes and Gary Kraus, Mayor Chris Canning and Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon.
Anne Ward Ernst
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Children from the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga paraded down Lincoln Avenue in 2015 holding patriotic-colored balloons and signs about the club written in Spanish.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Dozens of horses marched down Lincoln Avenue during the Napa County Fair’s Fourth of July Parade in 2015.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Dozens of horses march down Lincoln Avenue during the Fourth of July Parade such as this Andalusian, which performed fabulous footwork.
Anne Ward Ernst/Calistogan
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Councilmember Irais Ortega-Lopez walks alongside a float representing her business, Cedars Care Home.
Anne Ward Ernst, Calistogan
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Nimbus Arts' parade entry included several children walking behind the float blocking the hot sun with umbrellas they decorated at the art center. They stopped in front of the parade announcer and sang a song.
Anne Ward Ernst
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
The Nimbus Arts center float was festooned in bright colors with a theme of "Life is but a dream."
Anne Ward Ernst
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Children from Nimbus Arts in St. Helena march down Lincoln Avenue behind the Nimbus Arts float, some carrying umbrellas they decorated at the art center.
Anne Ward Ernst
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Trudy Boligny, nominated as Citizen of the Year by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, waves to the crowd.
Anne Ward Ernst/Calistogan
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning drives a cart carrying Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon in the passenger seat, Councilmembers Jim Barnes and Gary Kraus behind Canning as they start the beginning of the Fourth of July Parade.
Anne Ward Ernst
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Dancers of Ballet Folklorica march down the street before performing in front of the grandstand.
Anne Ward Ernst/Calistogan
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
Flo the Clown mugs for the camera in the annual Fourth of July parade on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga.
Anne Ward Ernst/Calistogan
Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2015
The excitement of the parade wore out the passenger of this mini car as they rode down Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga.
Anne Ward Ernst/Calistogan
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!