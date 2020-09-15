 Skip to main content
Join Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy in Calistoga

Walk for Democracy

Calistoga's Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy is back, encouraging people to vote.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

It's time to urge people to use our voices and vote! Join us at the Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy at noon on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Calistoga Library. We will walk to the Lincoln Street Bridge with signs reminding folks to vote. Of course we must wear face coverings and will be social distancing.

The focus until the election is on getting out to vote. Bring a sign with your message about voting and/or what issue you want addressed. If you don't have a sign we have extras. Remember we want to remain positive.

Every vote counts. Help us remind people just how important their voice is. Hope to see you on the 25th!

Mary Sherman

Calistoga

