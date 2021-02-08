 Skip to main content
Join in a virtual fire ecology hike at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

Join in a virtual fire ecology hike at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

Glass Fire - Bothe Napa

The Glass Fire burned up to the edge of a yurt camping site at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. Much of the forest burned, but not structures.

 Barry Eberling

Join Rosa Schneider, California State Parks Senior Environmental Scientist from the Bay Area District, as she shares her fire ecology knowledge and talks about the impacts in Bothe-Napa Valley State Park shortly after the Glass Fire.

The hike will be available February 20 at https://napaoutdoors.org/parks/3rd-saturday-hikes/. In the meantime, check out the Glass Fire Story Map that Rosa helped create for State Parks.

To keep the community safe during the COVID-19 health crisis, Napa Open Space District has temporarily suspend all in person and group activities like the 3rd Saturday Hikes. See videos of past hikes at https://napaoutdoors.org/parks/3rd-saturday-hikes/.

