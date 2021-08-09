Join Team Rianda House for Napa Valley's Walk for Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's Association Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
This year's Walk is Saturday, Sept. 25 in Yountville Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., Yountville. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Register to walk with “Team Rianda House” by calling Team Captain Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno, (707) 963-8555, ext. 103. All walkers will need to pre-register at Napa Valley Walk webpage: ACT.ALZ.ORG/NAPA2021
Event coordinators will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. They will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, Walk participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.