 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Team Rianda House for Napa Valley's Walk for Alzheimer's

Join Team Rianda House for Napa Valley's Walk for Alzheimer's

{{featured_button_text}}
the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Sept. 25 in Yountville.

Alzheimer's Association Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

This year's Walk is Saturday, Sept. 25 in Yountville Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., Yountville. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Register to walk with “Team Rianda House” by calling Team Captain Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno, (707) 963-8555, ext. 103. All walkers will need to pre-register at Napa Valley Walk webpage: ACT.ALZ.ORG/NAPA2021

Event coordinators will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. They will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, Walk participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Health experts say certain foods can lead to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and other brain ailments. Here’s a look at those certain foods to avoid. Source by: Stringr

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News