Join the club: Aging gracefully and naturally to nourish the soul

I use the term graceful aging often when discussing my rosehip seed oil face elixir or my neck and upper chest (decollete) oil with customers and some say it is too late for them, and this always makes me sad. Mostly, however, I see a corner of the mouth go up in a slight smile like you get when you hear a really satisfying lyric in a song. Aging is non-negotiable but how you handle it is totally up to you. One of the most beautiful people I know is in the second half of her seventies and it has nothing to do with the texture of her skin and everything to do with her big generous smile and the exuberant joy that pours out of her when you are in her presence. She hasn’t been spared any of the trials and tribulations of life yet she chooses joy. The way she curates her life feels like poetry to me and she is my mentor on aging well.

Although I feel that self care is hugely important, especially as we age, it is not because it will erase wrinkles. It is because it feeds and restores our soul and spirit and every time we choose to do something kind for ourselves we are taking a stand that we and our pleasure matter — whatever skin we are in. Self care is taking that warm bath and smoothing on the lovely oil because it soothes and delights your senses and hydrated skin feels better than dehydrated skin.