Join the club: Aging gracefully and naturally to nourish the soul

Do not resent growing old, many are denied the privilege. ~ Irish Proverb
It seems the idea of aging has a negative connotation around it quite often in our society. Like it is something we should try to reverse or run from. I mean, it is happening to all of us every day. When we are young it is fun to look older and when we actually are older it is more desirable to look younger. It is a pretty intangible set up and it makes it hard to feel like you are winning.
Take gray hair for instance — a lot of mature people have it and many aren’t willing to let it show. I recently made the decision to let my hair go gray and even as a pretty natural person, it felt like kind of a big deal to me and I wondered if I was alone in this. I found pages on Facebook and Instagram that had names like: Gray-cious me, Silver Sisters and The Silver Circle. These groups and the camaraderie I found there actually helped me in my transition and acceptance of the situation a lot. I even felt kind of excited to be in the club.
Over the years working with carrier oils, essential oils and other elixirs, skin care is often on my mind. Because we live in sunny California, and the demographic I most commonly work with are of the more mature and wise variety, the word and idea of "aging" frequently comes up. I have never understood the term ‘anti-aging’ because in my mind it doesn’t exist. Either you are alive and thus aging or you are not. The term graceful aging is something I can totally get behind however.
I use the term graceful aging often when discussing my rosehip seed oil face elixir or my neck and upper chest (decollete) oil with customers and some say it is too late for them, and this always makes me sad. Mostly, however, I see a corner of the mouth go up in a slight smile like you get when you hear a really satisfying lyric in a song. Aging is non-negotiable but how you handle it is totally up to you. One of the most beautiful people I know is in the second half of her seventies and it has nothing to do with the texture of her skin and everything to do with her big generous smile and the exuberant joy that pours out of her when you are in her presence. She hasn’t been spared any of the trials and tribulations of life yet she chooses joy. The way she curates her life feels like poetry to me and she is my mentor on aging well.
Although I feel that self care is hugely important, especially as we age, it is not because it will erase wrinkles. It is because it feeds and restores our soul and spirit and every time we choose to do something kind for ourselves we are taking a stand that we and our pleasure matter — whatever skin we are in. Self care is taking that warm bath and smoothing on the lovely oil because it soothes and delights your senses and hydrated skin feels better than dehydrated skin.
There are however oils that tout benefits for the graceful aging process and in my book, if it’s natural and has benefits, why not? One of the most revered is rose hip seed oil. It is high in essential fatty acids and vitamins C,E, and A which aid in collagen production. In my face elixir recipe I use an oil that is organic and has the enticing color of carnelian with a slight nutty scent. To it I add sandalwood, chamomile, helichrysum and rose geranium. All help support sensitive skin and can even calm rosacea. The energetic gift of this flower is that it helps one be kind to themselves when they look in the mirror. Not like — oh wow I’m gorgeous! More like, instead of thinking "where did that wrinkle come from?" replacing it with something like "I’m having a good hair day" or "my eyes look especially sparkly today."
Rosehip seed oil is not Botox (which is an injectable drug that can reduce the appearance of wrinkles) and it won’t have the same dramatic effect. It is however the fruit of the rose bush and every plant is the most proud of their fruit. It is power packed with goodness and crafted as a gift by Mother Nature herself.
Another area that gets a lot of attention when discussing age is the neck. I’ll admit that when I hit about 45 I started noticing that my neck was changing. I wanted to get a nice product to smooth on and just bless it and love it up as much as anything else. I set out to find a great neck and decollete product, and I didn’t. They all felt sticky or too light so I crafted my own called Neck Nurture. It is a blend of rose hip, apricot kernel and olive oil. It also has frankincense (which is cell regenerative) and lavender (for its nourishing and calming effects) essential oils. To it I added blue topaz gem elixir to open the throat chakra and help you speak your truth and rose quartz gem elixir to carry the vibration of love to your heart chakra. Some clients with thyroid issues have enjoyed the idea of giving love and attention to their thyroid as they apply this nurturing neck oil also.
I propose that for those of us that are fortunate enough to get to grow old, we join hands, cheer each other on and do it with a super sized serving of Grace.
Anna Wingfield is a certified aromatherapist. Over the last 20 years she has enjoyed crafting products from Mother Nature’s bounty with her business Napa Valley au Naturel. She can be found at the Napa, Saint Helena and Calistoga farmers markets, and has an Etsy shop online.