Join the fun: Calistoga kids invited to special Flora & Fauna art classes

Calistoga kids ages 7-12 are invited to explore flora and fauna in a special art classes with Calistoga Parks & Recreation and the Calistoga Art Center beginning in October.

Participants in the paining, drawing and sculpting class will take a peek at some art history to inspire creativity and build art skills to make pieces such as 3-D animal portrait paintings, magnify drawings from life, and more.

Classes with the Art Center's Anna Johansson will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Fridays, Oct. 1-29. All materials will be provided by CAC. Registration opens Friday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com or call Parks & Rec at (707) 942-2838.