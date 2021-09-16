Join the fun: Calistoga kids invited to special Flora & Fauna art classes

Calistoga kids ages 7-12 are invited to explore flora and fauna in a special art classes with Calistoga Parks & Recreation and the Calistoga Art Center beginning in October.
Participants in the paining, drawing and sculpting class will take a peek at some art history to inspire creativity and build art skills to make pieces such as 3-D animal portrait paintings, magnify drawings from life, and more.
Classes with the Art Center's Anna Johansson will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Fridays, Oct. 1-29. All materials will be provided by CAC. Registration opens Friday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com or call Parks & Rec at (707) 942-2838.
1 of 6
Engaging Evie at "Engage 2016"
Photos by Tom Stockwell/Star
Ceramicist Nikki Ballere Callnan with daughter Evie in front of the display of her work at “Engage” at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
St. Helena artist Cynthia Carey said her painting “Letting Go” emanated from the release of energy that culminated after completing a very “confined” series of projects. “Suddenly I had all of this wonderful energy to work freely, and I put it into this painting.” The piece (72” X 48”, Acrylic on Panel) was on display last Saturday and Sunday at Engage at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Half the fun at Engage -- held April 30 and May 1 at the Napa County Fairgrounds -- was engaging the artists themselves. Beverly Lazor, who lives in Southern California but teaches in San Francisco, was happy to talk about her work and her style as she painted a landscape of vineyards in the Napa Valley.
Beverly Lazor sets down her paint brush while working on an oil on canvas board just long enough to taste a glass of Napa Valley wine at the Engage Art Fair at the Napa County Fairgrounds April 30 and May 1.
Iris Wise was working steadily on a painting at the Engage Art Fair April 30-May 1 at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Wise works on textured canvas, using several thin washes of color for her compositions.
The Engage Art Fair 2016 was held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on April 30 - May 1. More than 30 local artists from the Napa Valley and Bay Area were selected to display their work at this closing Napa Valley Arts in April event.
1 of 6
Engaging Evie at "Engage 2016"
Photos by Tom Stockwell/Star
Ceramicist Nikki Ballere Callnan with daughter Evie in front of the display of her work at “Engage” at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
"Letting Go" at "Engage"
Tom Stockwell/Star
St. Helena artist Cynthia Carey said her painting “Letting Go” emanated from the release of energy that culminated after completing a very “confined” series of projects. “Suddenly I had all of this wonderful energy to work freely, and I put it into this painting.” The piece (72” X 48”, Acrylic on Panel) was on display last Saturday and Sunday at Engage at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Beverly Lazor at "Engage"
Tom Stockwell/Star
Half the fun at Engage -- held April 30 and May 1 at the Napa County Fairgrounds -- was engaging the artists themselves. Beverly Lazor, who lives in Southern California but teaches in San Francisco, was happy to talk about her work and her style as she painted a landscape of vineyards in the Napa Valley.
What goes with oil on canvas? Red or white?
Tom Stockwell/Star
Beverly Lazor sets down her paint brush while working on an oil on canvas board just long enough to taste a glass of Napa Valley wine at the Engage Art Fair at the Napa County Fairgrounds April 30 and May 1.
Sisters #1 - John Haynes
Tom Stockwell/Star
John Hayne’s “Sisters #1” was just one of his many photographs on display at the Engage Art Fair that ran April 30—May 1 at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Work in progress at "Engage Art Fair "
Tom Stockwell/Star
Iris Wise was working steadily on a painting at the Engage Art Fair April 30-May 1 at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Wise works on textured canvas, using several thin washes of color for her compositions.
Fifty-six artists in 36 studio locations from Napa to Calistoga will showcase their works in Open Studios Napa Valley, a free, self-guided art discovery tour that takes place Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.