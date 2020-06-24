Kenefick Ranch launches new virtual wine tasting packages

Family-owned vineyard and winery Kenefick Ranch unveiled its new Virtual Tasting Experience Packages, created as a way to give wine lovers an authentic wine tasting experience in the comfort of their own homes.
The Calistoga vineyard and winery offers three packages that each include a 45-minute virtual tasting with a member of the Kenefick family. The packages include six bottles of wine from Kenefick Ranch’s portfolio.
“With summer at our doorstep, we wanted to provide wine lovers everywhere with a taste of Calistoga,” said Chris Kenefick, vice president of sales for Kenefick Ranch. “We thoughtfully created these packages to appeal to a variety of tastes and added the private tasting element as a way to tell the story of our vineyard.”
Kenefick Ranch’s Virtual Tasting Experience Packages are designed for consumers with a wide-ranging interest in, and familiarity with, wine. Each unique package includes two bottles of three selected bottles of wine to showcase the winery’s portfolio:
Pickett Road ($310)
2016 Cabernet Franc Caitlin’s Select
2015 Merlot
2015 Pickett Road Red
Heart of Kenefick ($278)
2018 Sauvignon Blanc
2016 Cabernet Franc Caitlin’s Select
2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Chris’s Cuvée
Palisades ($196)
2016 Pickett Road White
2019 Rosé
2016 Cabernet Franc Caitlin’s Select
To reserve a package visit Kenefick Ranch at www.KenefickRanch.com/Shop.
