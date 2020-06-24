Kenefick Ranch launches new virtual wine tasting packages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family-owned vineyard and winery Kenefick Ranch unveiled its new Virtual Tasting Experience Packages, created as a way to give wine lovers an authentic wine tasting experience in the comfort of their own homes.

The Calistoga vineyard and winery offers three packages that each include a 45-minute virtual tasting with a member of the Kenefick family. The packages include six bottles of wine from Kenefick Ranch’s portfolio.

“With summer at our doorstep, we wanted to provide wine lovers everywhere with a taste of Calistoga,” said Chris Kenefick, vice president of sales for Kenefick Ranch. “We thoughtfully created these packages to appeal to a variety of tastes and added the private tasting element as a way to tell the story of our vineyard.”

Kenefick Ranch’s Virtual Tasting Experience Packages are designed for consumers with a wide-ranging interest in, and familiarity with, wine. Each unique package includes two bottles of three selected bottles of wine to showcase the winery’s portfolio:

Pickett Road ($310)

2016 Cabernet Franc Caitlin’s Select

2015 Merlot

2015 Pickett Road Red

Heart of Kenefick ($278)