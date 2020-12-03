La Gitana is Calistoga's go-to taco food truck

It may be the town's best kept secret. Jose Gonzalez and his family regularly serve up tasty Mexican fare from their food truck behind Bill's Liquor for those in the know. And if you don't already know, here's the scoop.
What you’re eating: Authentic, Mexican tacos, burritos, and tortas simply prepared with fresh ingredients at reasonable prices. Choose beef, barbeque or roast pork, chicken, chorizo, beef tongue tripe, fish, or veggie options. The fish for the tacos is grilled and breaded, or not, served simply with a choice of salsa and fresh lettuce to bring out the flavor. For a healthy appetite try the tacos or tortas (sandwich) De Alambre with green peppers, onion, chorizo, carne asada, bacon, cheese and topped with salsa. The Tortas Cubana is filled with beef and cheese, and the Torta Chorizo con huevos also comes with cheese. Don’t expect any potato in the traditional breakfast burritos, which instead are loaded with rice and beans, eggs, optional chorizo, guacamole, cheese, and salsa.
Who’s making your food: La Gitana (The Gypsy) is a family run business with Jose Gonzales at the helm along with his wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Marleni doing the cooking. Jose is originally from Mexico City and comes from a family of hard working food vendors, he said. La Gitana shares those recipes, with input from Jose’s mother, Teresa. Just one of her specialties, and the success behind the business, Jose says, is the beans. “All the good flavor comes from her. We make it simple but tasty.” This is the second food truck for Jose and Elizabeth, who pawned their jewelry for a down payment on their first truck. They’ve now been in the same location in Calistoga for nine years.
The favorite: The meat lovers Tacos De Alambre which is traditional Mexican fare. Gonzales added it to the menu after a suggestion from a couple of field workers from Modesto who heard about La Gitana and made the trip for the food. And believe it or not the tongue and the tripe tacos are also popular. “There are two guys who work for the City of Calistoga, they don’t eat anything else,” Gonzales said.
Pro tip: If you’re not sure about the tongue or tripe, ask for a sample. The Gonzalezs’ are more than happy to offer you a taste. Weekday lunchtimes are busy and the wait can be up to 20 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, call or text your order in ahead of time.
Word to the wise: If you’re making a special trip, check Facebook or twitter to make sure they will be there. On the rare occasion the truck has had a mechanical issue Jose posts his apologies.
Price range: Tacos start at $2, but you’ll want more than one, and $8 will get you a very large burrito. Sides of sour cream, guacamole and extra salsa are also available.
La Gitana is located at the busy corner of Tubbs Lane and Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga, in the parking lot of Bill’s Liquor. Open Monday – Saturday (707) 541-8246.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
