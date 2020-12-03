La Gitana is Calistoga's go-to taco food truck

It may be the town's best kept secret. Jose Gonzalez and his family regularly serve up tasty Mexican fare from their food truck behind Bill's Liquor for those in the know. And if you don't already know, here's the scoop.

What you’re eating: Authentic, Mexican tacos, burritos, and tortas simply prepared with fresh ingredients at reasonable prices. Choose beef, barbeque or roast pork, chicken, chorizo, beef tongue tripe, fish, or veggie options. The fish for the tacos is grilled and breaded, or not, served simply with a choice of salsa and fresh lettuce to bring out the flavor. For a healthy appetite try the tacos or tortas (sandwich) De Alambre with green peppers, onion, chorizo, carne asada, bacon, cheese and topped with salsa. The Tortas Cubana is filled with beef and cheese, and the Torta Chorizo con huevos also comes with cheese. Don’t expect any potato in the traditional breakfast burritos, which instead are loaded with rice and beans, eggs, optional chorizo, guacamole, cheese, and salsa.