Kate Solari Baker will give an Artist's Talk at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga, about her newest series of collages, "Keeping Accounts." The collection was inspired by her mother's handwritten accounting records from the early days of her family at Larkmead Cellars winery and vineyards, one of the oldest, family-owned grape-growing estates in the Napa Valley, just outside of Calistoga.
Baker’s life at Larkmead has deeply influenced her work, and is especially evident in the Keeping Accounts series. Her colorful mixed media collages were directly inspired by and based on her mother's beautifully handwritten accounting ledgers from the early days at the winery. Baker’s talk will include stories of the places and people who shaped the valley and reveal a touching, humorous and intriguing view into the recent past.
"Kate's stories are pretty amazing and capture a time in the Napa Valley that is quite remarkable," said Jan Sofie, the gallery's director.
The current exhibition, An Artist’s Place, runs through Feb. 17 at Sofie Contemporary Arts and includes D. A. Bishop and Susan Proehl along with Solari Baker. An artist’s place is everywhere, as these three North Bay artists demonstrate in their distinctive responses to environments they are acutely moved by. Using a variety of approaches, viewpoints and media, the group’s work creates a continuum from Bishop’s lushly colored and luminous familiar scenes, to Proehl’s lyrical abstract landscapes seen from on high, to Baker’s brilliantly patterned collages of fragments of paint, papers and parcel maps superimposed on prints of her mother’s handwritten accounting records.
Sofie Contemporary Arts is located at 1407 Lincoln Ave.The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., or by arrangement. Call 707.942.4231 or email jan@sofiegallery.com for more information.