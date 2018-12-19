Maybe it’s the interaction with a human who can answer a question or share personal knowledge of a store’s merchandise, or knowing a proprietor’s personality and style, but holiday shopping locally is fun and offers an experience one can’t get online.
Buying holiday gifts locally not only supports the local economy, it is a great way to get to know neighbors who might be the shop owners or fellow customers.
Take Man’s Supply for example, where a Goal Zero – a portable solar powered pack by Yeti – can be found. The store is getting ready to close for a while during necessary retrofit construction so you’ll also find some likeable discounts on clothing.
Next door at Blackbird of Calistoga are lifestyle goods, jewelry, a grand selection of children’s toys and books, and a whole lot more. There is a wide selection of delicious smelling soaps and lotions for both genders as well as a section of personal grooming products for that hard-to-shop for man in your life. Proprietor Nancy Putney-Abernathy takes great care in selecting all the items in the shop supporting local artisans or made-in-America whenever possible.
Stroll down Lincoln a bit more and get caught up in the monogram-able bags and totes at Catch. Women’s clothing and jewelry are offered, too.
At W.H. Smith pick up a bottle or two of Calistoga wine and round out the gift with a fun or fancy bottle stopper. Enjoy a tasting while shopping.
At Stix and Stones gallery local artists’ work takes center stage. It’s just one of Calistoga’s stores where a very special gift can be purchased for one with discerning taste. There are sculptures, lighting, custom made furniture, jewelry and glass work.
Casa Design has hand crafted dishware, furniture, décor and in the back is a little surprise – pajamas. With good-natured designs – puppies, kitties, bees and more – the Cats Pajamas are soft and cuddly, perfect for a cold rainy Calistoga night, curled up in front of the fire with a Calistoga Cabernet Sauvignon.
Before that luscious Cabernet is opened it might be stored in an amber onyx wine holder purchased from Studio Kokomo. Not only is the wine holder functional – there are two options; a two-bottle or three-bottle holder – it is lit giving off a warm, golden glow.
Show your love and support of newspapers and purchase a newsprint-themed top that can also be worn as a dress from North Star. Proprietor Carol Bush always has stylish clothing and jewelry options aplenty, enough to cause difficult decision making.
Spend a little, spend a lot at Calistoga Depot Trading where Kellie Anderson curates items for the antique lover, the crafter, the spiritual, the nature-lover and the treasure hunter. From Christmas decorations to flower bulbs, costume jewelry to prayer flags, an array of collectibles and vintage clothing and linen, it can take a while to admire everything, but there is definitely something for everyone.
In a tiny golden house behind the Depot is Picayune Cellars and Mercantile where the shopping is as good as the wine. Proprietor French native Claire Ducrocq Weinkauf’s elegant style shines in her wine and her merchandise. House goods, décor and more are displayed for viewing and purchasing.
Silverado ACE Hardware is the ultimate go-to store in Calistoga where tools for the handyman – or handywoman – art supplies, children’s toys, bird feeders, kitchen ware and all kinds of other necessities and non-essentials make for great gift giving.
There’s not much shopping time left, but a trip down Lincoln Avenue is quick and easy, and keeps your hard-earned money close to home.