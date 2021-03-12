Learn to ride safely in Calistoga Family Biking Workshops March 27

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition is partnering with Calistoga Parks and Recreation to host two, free, bilingual (English/Spanish) Family Biking Workshops on Saturday, March 27.

Workshops will take place at the Community Swimming Pool parking lot at the end of Washington Street. The morning workshop is 9 - 11 a.m., and the afternoon workshop is noon to 2 p.m. The workshop is appropriate for kids ages 5-12. All participants (including adults) must bring their own bike, wear a helmet, and wear a face mask.

The Coalition will also sponsor a helmet giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Calistoga Fire Department.

The Family Biking Workshops are led by nationally-certified bike instructors and teach kids and their families the skills they need to feel more comfortable and confident on bikes. The day starts in a car-free environment with a helmet and bike check, transitioning to bike-handling skill games, and finish with a group ride along local streets to practice what was learned that day.