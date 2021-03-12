Learn to ride safely in Calistoga Family Biking Workshops March 27

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition is partnering with Calistoga Parks and Recreation to host two, free, bilingual (English/Spanish) Family Biking Workshops on Saturday, March 27.
Workshops will take place at the Community Swimming Pool parking lot at the end of Washington Street. The morning workshop is 9 - 11 a.m., and the afternoon workshop is noon to 2 p.m. The workshop is appropriate for kids ages 5-12. All participants (including adults) must bring their own bike, wear a helmet, and wear a face mask.
The Coalition will also sponsor a helmet giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Calistoga Fire Department.
The Family Biking Workshops are led by nationally-certified bike instructors and teach kids and their families the skills they need to feel more comfortable and confident on bikes. The day starts in a car-free environment with a helmet and bike check, transitioning to bike-handling skill games, and finish with a group ride along local streets to practice what was learned that day.
Workshops have been modified to follow Napa County's public health and safety guidelines for summer camps to minimize risk of Covid-19. Workshops take place entirely outside with social distancing, masks are required, hand sanitizer is provided, and registration is limited to ten families per workshop. The organization has held four workshops following this protocol in the last year.
The Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to making riding a bike in Napa County safe, convenient, and accessible for riders of all ages and abilities, These workshops will be in place of the bike rodeo that the Bicycle Coalition normally puts on during Safety Day.
Interested families can send questions to or sign up with Napa Bike Program Coordinator Carlotta Sainato at csainato@napabike.org. Interested families can also sign up at registration form.
