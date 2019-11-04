Starting Saturday, Nov. 9, and continuing every Saturday in November, Lee Youngman Galleries is sponsoring a Pop-Up Art Show featuring favorite gallery artists.
Paul Youngman, well-known for his wine country paintings, will be showing his work this Saturday, Nov. 9, along with the “celebration” paintings by Wayne McKenzie. Included in the line-up is still life and landscape painter Inna Cherneykina, culinary artist Thalia Stratton, and fine artist Raymond Mendieta. Other artists are joining the show as well, and will be announced as their participation dates are confirmed.
The Pop-Up Art Show begins at 10 a.m, continuing until 5 p.m each Saturday at Clos Pegas Winery in the portico. The setting is perfect, great wine is just a tasting room away, so come and see the art, meet the artists, and enjoy our beautiful autumn days.
Lee Youngman Galleries is located at 1360 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. For information, call 1-800-551-0585 or 707-942-0585.