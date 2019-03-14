Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch announces its 2019 Live Fire Guest Chef Series, with the first event taking place on Saturday, March 23. Each year, some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs join Executive Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team at St. Helena’s Farmstead restaurant as they roast, smoke, and sear a family-style feast over the outdoor fire pit.
The March 23 dinner features Chef Johan Jureskog of AG and ROLF’s KÖK, Stockholm, Sweden. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
The 2019 Live Fire Guest Chef dinner series benefits the Timothy W. Hall Foundation. Tickets are priced at $170 per person, including food, wine, tax, and gratuity. The dinners will take place at Farmstead in St. Helena, 738 Main St.
- Saturday, July 20 features Chef Ryan McCaskey of Acadia, a notable two Michelin starred restaurant in Chicago. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 16 features Chef Cassidee Dabney of Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tenn. Joining Chef Cassidee will be special guests Roy Milner, chief fermentation officer from Blackberry Farm Brewery alongside Andy Chabot, sommelier and food and beverage director from Blackberry Farm. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 27 features Chef Howard Hanna of The Reiger, Kansas City with special guest Alice Waters. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Long Meadow Ranch is a family-owned agricultural enterprise producing estate-grown grapes and wine, olives and olive oil, grass-fed beef and lamb, fruits, vegetables, and eggs. The multifaceted operation includes its Mayacamas Estate home ranch and Rutherford Estate in Napa Valley, along with its Anderson Valley Estate in Mendocino.
In addition, Long Meadow Ranch operates a general store and wine tasting bar in the historic Logan-Ives House, an outdoor cafe, a farmer’s market, and an acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant, all located at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.