Live-streaming Calistoga Jazz featuring the 'Japan/Balkan' connection this Saturday

This Saturday's free, live-streaming concert with Calistoga jazz musician Larry Vuckovich features a dynamic trio with the Japan/Balkan Connection.

Even though the geographical locations of these two different areas of the world are far apart, they share important jazz elements. Jazz is an American original art form that unites the nations of the globe musically, and is one of the most powerful influences in spreading culture, goodwill, beauty and love. There is no other music art form besides jazz that uses various ethnic types of music to produce a unique jazz expression.

Bassist John Wiitala's mother is of Japanese descent, thus connecting him to the culture of Japan. Drummer Akira Tana's parents are both of Japanese descent and have a strong Japanese cultural connection. Pianist Larry Vuckovich, originating from the state of Montenegro — former Yugoslavia, has strong roots in the ethnic music of the Balkans, which always owes a debt to the Gypsy Roma people for their major contribution.

This Saturday's program will include colorful music pieces combined with jazz, that will display an authentic fusion of these different cultures. Additionally the program will include various classic, wide-ranging jazz selections that prove the main point: It is the American jazz that unites all the musicians playing together — no matter where they are from.