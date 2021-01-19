Live streaming Jazz duo with Larry Vuckovich and Kai Lyons

Cuba-influened guitartist Kai Lyons will join Calistoga Jazz Pianist Larry Vuckovich live streaming at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The duo promises a program of diverse, wide-ranging selections covering stimulating jazz compositions, special standards, plus exotic world music pieces that range from South America to the Middle East.

"Kai and I have developed very close chemistry, and I look forward to bringing him back to Calistoga," Vuckovich said.

Lyons is lauded as a highly talented, 25-year-old guitarist and has a most unusual and stimulating music history. He has received music scholarships and has studied with such jazz greats as Harold Maeburn, Mulgrew Miller and Andrew Speight.

Besides playing authentic bebop, Lyons has absorbed other exotic jazz influences, such as the music from Brazil, where he spent some time – in particular playing the innovative style of the great Brazilian guitarist, Garoto.

Speaking fluent Spanish, Lyons travels to Cuba regularly and due to his knowledge of the Cuban music art form, he has been invited to perform within the inner circles of the best Cuban guitarists.

Vuckovich also said he has introduced Kai to the ethnic folk music of the Balkans, "which he absorbed very quickly."