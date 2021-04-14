Live streaming Jazz 'Dynamic Duo' Larry Vuckovich and John Wiitala

Wiitala has been a high in-demand bassist for many years not only in the Bay Area but throughout California. He has performed with such great names as Joe Henderson, Junior Cook, Cecil Payne, and many more. He has toured with Arturo Sandoval, Shorty Rogers, Richie Cole, and has played at jazz festivals around the world.

"John and I have had exciting performances going back a number of years," Vuckovich said. "One of the most memorable to me was in the late '80s, while I was living and playing in the New York area and I flew to San Francisco to do some concerts with the excellent East Coast bebop saxophone team of baritone player Cecil Payne, one of the pioneers on that instrument, and one of the top all-time tenor players, the great Junior Cook. Knowing of John’s ability, I hired him for these performances and we had a wonderful time. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with John again, this time in a Dynamic Duo format."