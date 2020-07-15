Live streaming with Calistoga's Larry Vuckovich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Renown Calistoga Jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich is presenting a live-streaming Solo Piano Journey every Saturday afternoon at 1.

Vuckovich’s performances combine personal and historic commentary with creative themes that celebrate and honor such greats as Louis Armstrong/New Orleans jazz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, great Cuban composers of Latin music, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, film composers of the Great American Songbook: Harry Warren, Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, George Gershwin, Bronisław Kaper, Cole Porter, world music and more. His commentaries always include interesting anecdotes: humorous, serious and particularly meaningful to what’s happening today.

Just search Larry Vuckovich on https://www.youtube.com/ to view.

Vuckovich has performed, toured, traveled and recorded for many years with such greats as Jon Hendricks, Mel Torme, Tony Bennett, Philly Joe Jones, Cab Calloway, Bobby McFerrin, Rosemary Clooney, and more.

Vuckovich also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Serbia, in his former country of Yugoslavia last year.