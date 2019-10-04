{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Galambos

Joe Galambos performs a concert at the White Barn in St. Helena on Oct. 20.

Joe Galambos, Bay Area guitarist recognized for his technical ability and lyricism, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at The White Barn in St. Helena.

Playing in the tradition of Andrea Segovia, Galambos will highlight composers spanning traditional Spanish guitar to Latin jazz, to contemporary classical to works from the Asian continent.

Galambos holds a Masters in Guitar Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He has toured with Steve Reich, has been a featured soloist with the Spoleto Festival USA and has appeared on National Public Radio. With intelligence, warmth and charm, Galambos creates a memorable rapport with his audience and has been a regular sell-out at The White Barn.

The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com. For additional information, visit thewhitebarn.org or call the box office at 707-987-8225.

