Local musician Patrick Flynn includes Odes to Calistoga on new CD

Tucked away on rustic Maple Lane, just inside Calistoga city limits off Highway 29, self-described “singer/songwriter/producer/and multi-instrumentalist” native Calistogan Patrick Flynn sits amongst the trees in his amazing, high-tech studio and makes music.

As a matter of fact, Flynn has been writing music for more than 22 years, first under the Silverado Records label — which he sold to Nashville-based Exegan Music Group — and now under his own label, Maple Street Station.

Over the years Flynn has had the privilege to work with some music industry giants including jazz guitarist Calvin Keys, a Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and composer; the late Cedar Walton; bluesman Jim Pugh, and Bay Area pedal guitar player Bobby Black.

Flynn’s latest CD, “Countryside,” is special to Flynn in several ways. “It taps into the ‘country side’ of me,” he says. “I am all over the map musically, but 'Countryside' is a hybrid of country and folk music.” More importantly, the CD has two songs specifically dedicated to and about Calistoga. One of the cuts is actually called “Calistoga” and the other is entitled “Farmer’s Market.”