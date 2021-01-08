Local wine expert Tom Simoneau chooses best red wines of 2020

Luxury Wine

Named after the fragrant Linden trees that surrounded a gazebo on the estate in the late 1800s, it is now the second label for Spottswoode. Did I say second label? Well if any winery other than Spottswoode made this wine, it would be their flagship, showing dark berry notes, all lilac and thyme with a ghost of oak and a mouthfeel without rival. Sign up to get on their list at spottswoode.com .

Winery of the Year

Iron Horse Vineyards located in the heart of Green Valley. Iron Horse is well known for its sparkling wine. But, Iron Horse is more than a sparkling wine house. Iron Horse was established in 1976 by pioneering founders Barry and Audrey Sterling, who saw the potential of Green Valley as a winegrowing region way before anyone else. Still family-owned and operated now by daughter Joy, CEO, and son Laurence, Director of Operations. Iron Horse has an extensive portfolio of both sparkling and still wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, all of which are estate-grown. Congratulations to Iron Horse Vineyards my 2020 Winery of the Year.