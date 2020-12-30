Local wine expert Tom Simoneau chooses best white wines of 2020

The word delicate defines this wine. From its delicate pink color to its delicate pink kiss on your palate. All watermelon and wild strawberry … delicate and delicious. Kathleen Inman is a master winemaker who happens to be a woman.

Sweet Wine

Among the oldest wine estates in Tuscany, Capezzana has been producing wine since 804 A.D. This Carmignano is made from mainly Trebbiano. The grapes are dried for several months, then fermented and aged for more than five years in wooden casks. It is considered one of the best sweet wines in the world. Sherry in color, nutty with candied apricots in taste. The finish is neverending. If you can find it, buy it. You’ll be thanking me.