Look who's been adopted | Belle

BIG news! Belle’s foster family is completely smitten ... they have fallen for her so hard that they have decided to be her GFF’s — GIANT Foster Failures!
The entire family, canines and all, feel like she is already part of their family and they can’t imagine life without their sweet little “Baby Belle.” So they have made it official and adopted her!
Belle has come so far since she was found on the side of the road in December, and although she’s still pretty fearful with new people and far off noises, Belle has a great support system and three big dogs to play with and learn from.
Her fosters have enjoyed watching her come out of her shell and start to look to them for reassurance. They are eager to begin training classes and maybe even try out a doggy agility course so Belle can show off her speed and talent for leaping. Based on her sweet disposition and willingness to trust the other dogs in her home, she is on a good path to work through her fears as she grows up.
And now her foster-turned-forever-family will be with her every step of the way. Congratulations Belle!