Look Who's Been Adopted | Frankie

Submitted photo

Remember our spunky little guy named Frankie who was adopted at the beginning of 2020? He met his forever family over the holidays when his fosters brought him to a family gathering. It didn’t take much time for Frankie to win over Brenda & Henry and convince them to bring him home for a test run. Today they shared this entertaining 3 month adoption update:

“Hi! We’re very happy to share these photos of Frankie! He has become a valued member of our family, revealing more and more about his personality and abilities each day. His partner in crime, Arya, a whippet/border collie mix, is teaching this old dog to play! Yesterday, while we were cleaning the pool we heard a SPLASH! There was Frankie, dog-paddling to the steps. We assumed his blindness caused him to accidentally fall in, but as soon as we’d toweled him off and warmed him up, he ran and jumped back in the water. He’s a pretty good swimmer, but for now, we’ll keep him safely away from the pool when we aren’t together. He’s a sweet boy, never far from our feet. He loves us, but he loves chicken best of all.”

