Siblings Louie and Jaq found their perfect “family” over the holidays and they have been settling into their new diggs at Schramsberg Winery! We are proud to announce that these lucky kitties are now happily employed in the Visitor Center—supervising the humans, bird watching at the windows, doing bottle inventory and keeping laps warm. The office was all decked out with cat beds and lots of kitty toys for their arrival and they get tons of attention every day. Eventually, these two will be helping to greet visitors after they are fully acclimated. This is one very special happily ever after story!
Look who’s been adopted Louie and Jaq