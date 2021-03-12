Look who's been adopted | Daisy

Daisy is off on a trial adoption with Joel and his dog Leo.

It’s exactly what she was hoping for and we are so excited for her!

Joel is a good guy who was a regular volunteer at St. Helena Hospital before COVID.

He has plenty of time to spend with his dogs and take them for walks around town.

Leo is 10 years old and didn’t mind sharing a lap with Daisy. He really enjoyed tasting Daisy’s food.

Paws crossed that Little D has found the family she was waiting for!

