Look Who’s Been Adopted | Harrison

It’s official! Harrison has been adopted! He was one of Wine Country Animal Lover’s first pups to go home on a trial adoption after a zoom call with his new family two weeks ago. He has been settling in, getting used to his new cat friend Leo and exploring his new neighborhood on tons of walks. We have really enjoyed all the updates and are not one bit surprised that Harry’s new people have fallen for him just like we did. Congratulations Harrison! We knew you could do it!