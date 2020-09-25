 Skip to main content
Look who's been adopted | Maikoh
Maikoh is not your average dog. The wolfy-coyo-malamute dog was purchased from a now defunct wolf dog breeder and he was never properly socialized as a pup so he remains very skittish and selective about which humans he trusts. He can count them all on one paw! A recent field trip to the vet was a mini-test run in preparation for next week’s big adventure, which will be delivering Maikoh to his new home in Oregon. The good news is, once Maikoh was successfully loaded into the car and secured, he seemed to enjoy riding with the windows down to take in all the smells and feel the wind in his hair.We really appreciate all of you who shared Maikoh’s courtesy post because it helped us to find a family with the right experience, property, time and—most importantly—who is ready to commit to meeting his needs and giving Maikoh a good life. He is not an aggressive animal, but because of his breeding and lack of socialization, Maikoh has very different needs than the average dog. Unfortunately, many hybrids struggle to fit into our society and they often suffer as a consequence. We are glad that Maikoh is going to find his happily ever after and happy to play our part.

Watch now: These are the animals most at risk from coronavirus

