Look Who's Been Adopted | Roo

We have been getting creative with our adoption procedures at WCAL in order to keep everyone healthy and safe! Lucky kitty Roo led the way with our very first virtual meet-and-greet and things went so well that her new family scheduled a hands-off pickup and she is now off on her next adventure with a forever family of her very own! Roo went home in a loaner travel crate so that her foster and adopters could sanitize handles and keep their distance. Adopters can order pet supplies online to prepare their homes. We are able to process adoption paperwork and medical records online and then stay in touch to offer support and advice with our private Facebook group for adopters! These are wacky times, but where there’s a will, there’s a way! Congratulations Roo!

