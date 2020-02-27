Lunafest film festival is March 19 at CIA at Copia in Napa



Soroptimists award checks

In July 2015, Janet Todd, executive director GOTR Napa & Solano, from left, Bonnie Schoch, president Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise, Maggie Friedrich, Tracy Lamb, executive director NEWS and Edie Kausch gathered to distribute checks from the 2015 Lunafest Napa Valley event. This year's event will be held March 19 at the CIA at Copia theater in Napa.

 Submitted photo

Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise will host Lunafest, a traveling film festival that is designed to champion and support women, on Thursday, March 19 at CIA at Copia, 500 First St. in Napa.

A wine reception with Clif Family Winery is at 6:30 p.m., the seven films screen at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $50 and a limited amount of student tickets at $20 are available. Tickets are for sale at lunafest.org.

The event benefits Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise, Girls on the Run, Napa & Solano and NEWS, domestic violence and sexual abuse services.

Lunafest was created to provide a platform for women to share their untold stories with the world. These important films bring fresh perspectives, ideas that rock our future. The event also makes an impact at the local level, helping to raise funds for women’s causes, while providing a global stage for female filmmakers.

