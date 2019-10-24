Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise will premiere Lunafest at the Cameo Cinema at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7. There will be a wine reception prior to showtime at 7 p.m., hosted by Karl Lawrence Cellars.
“After 10 years we are excited to try something new and recognize our St. Helena sponsors, patrons and community by offering a sneak peek at the Cameo. We’ll feature Lunafest for our Napa community in April 2020,” said Maggie Friedrich, Lunafest Napa Valley Chair.
Lunafest is a film festival of seven short films by and about women. The mini-festival is a showcase for women filmmakers in a male-dominated industry on a wide range of themes. According to Friedrich, “Most of these women are accomplished filmmakers with advanced degrees.
“We have steadily grown Lunafest’s audience. We couldn’t do this without the continued support of our sponsors. For this special premier, our thanks go to presenting sponsor Karl Lawrence Cellars. We are grateful to be back at the Cameo Cinema and appreciate Cathy Buck’s support in offering this unique opportunity.”
Lunafest Napa Valley serves as a fundraising platform for local organizations; this year’s recipients are Girls on the Run Napa and Solano; News – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services; and Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise.
Cost is $50 general and $20 for students; sponsorship opportunities also are available. Tickets are available at the door or at www.eventbrite.com/e/74921930511/
For those who can’t make the Cameo event, Lunafest will be shown again in April in Napa.