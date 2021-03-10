March at the Cameo: Celebrating women in science and space

Cameo Cinema's March streaming event celebrates women in science at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15 with "Nichelle Nichols: Woman in Motion” and "Searching for Life Across Space and Time."

The event includes a Q&A moderated by Cathy Buck.

Fans of “Star Trek” probably haven’t forgotten Nichelle Nichols, who played the communications officer, Uhura. While Uhura’s story told the world that space is anybody’s domain, more than 30 years later, Nicols is inspiring a new generation of scientists to keep their eyes on the stars. The film will stream at came@home from March 15 to 18.

"Searching for Life Across Space and Time" asks "Where in our solar system are we most likely to find environments that could support life?” Special guest is Erin Redwing, a Ph.D. candidate in Earth and Planetary Science at UC Berkeley

Tickets are $10 at cameocinema.com.