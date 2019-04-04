Master Gardeners are volunteers who help the University of California reach the gardening public with home gardening information. U. C. Master Gardeners of Napa County (http:/napamg.ucanr.edu) answer gardening questions in person or by phone, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to Noon, at the UC Cooperative Extension office, 1710 Soscol Ave., Suite 4, Napa, 707-253-4143, or from outside City of Napa toll-free at 877-279-3065. Or e-mail your garden questions by following the guidelines on the web site. Click on Napa, then on Have Garden Questions?